When COVID-19 shut down the country in 2020, then 12-year-old Andrew Bremer of Bristow wanted to find a way to reach out to others and share his vocal and piano talents. He had already posted a video on YouTube performing Tiny Dancer by Elton John the year before, while older sister, Danielle, then 13, showed off her ballet moves.
With schools closed and not much else to do, younger brother Nicholas, now 11, picked up a guitar and started playing along.
In 2022, their youngest brother, 9-year-old Gavin, started learning the drums, and Danielle, now 16, who already played the piano and sang, learned to play bass. “I already loved to sing, so the band was just another outlet,” she says.
“I like how we came together to create songs,” says Nicholas. “When we rehearse, it really satisfies us when the results are good. We’ve done a lot of songs and it was hard sometimes, but when we hear the results, it really pays off.”
In July of 2022, their band SerreBrem (pronounced cerebrum, as in the brain, and a combination of their mom and dad’s last names) was formed.
“Danielle and Andrew were very involved in musical theater, so there was a natural yearning for both of them to be on stage,” says their dad, Dan Bremer. “Their two younger siblings apparently had that same yearning, but on the band stage.”
The band’s first public performance was in August of 2022. “Danielle had a back-to-school bash at Colgan High School and that was when they had to really hone in on the discipline of working together and learning the songs,” says mom, Angie Serrano. The kids also played live music at Bristow’s annual Braemar Day last September.
While Andrew and Danielle had some formal training in piano, Nicholas and Gavin learned to play their instruments just by watching YouTube videos. “Our younger kids are self-taught and self-driven,” Angie says. “They focused, they studied and they practiced.”
Adds Nicholas, “We all branched out from our original instruments. Since I learned the guitar, I now know how to play the bass and sometimes I play the drums a little too. Andrew now knows how to play guitar as well as bass, and Gavin is also learning the guitar and wants to sing.”
The first time they played in public, there was some stage fright. “I was kind of nervous and I didn't really want to do it,” says Gavin. “But, we started practicing and supported each other.”
Musical talent runs in this Bristow family. “Dan plays the piano, and my older brother is a musician,” says Angie. Her nephews, uncles and great uncles were all in bands too.
Considering their young ages, what’s most surprising is the kids’ choice of music. Many of the songs the band performs are from the 80s. “I love 80s music,” says Danielle. “It’s from continuous car rides with our mom listening to that music.”
Adds Angie, “It's not just the 80s though. They play the Beatles, and Nick is learning Chuck Berry’s Johnny B. Goode. A lot of that also came from the music I grew up on and played for them all the time.”
More current music, explains Andrew, is really hard to perform as a band. “It’s usually one solo artist, and a lot of solo artists don't play instruments. The older, classic music has the drums and the guitar and the bass and more of the instruments that go along with it.”
SerreBrem is trying to add newer songs to their repertoire, and Andrew already wrote a rock song. “I'm trying to write like the power of the 80s music, but with a bit of today’s more modern sound,” he says. “I want to combine both of those so it appeals to more audiences.”
Adds Danielle, “If one of us can tap into creating those beats and those riffs and just feeding into the lyrics, then we can bounce things off of each other. That’s a goal of ours - to expand those horizons.”
The siblings would love to play at 2 Silos Brewing Co. in Manassas. “That's our biggest goal right now, but we’re also reaching out to small places and small venues and just working our way in,” says Danielle. “After one of our performances, a woman came up to us and asked if we would play at a wedding reception, and we thought, ‘Why not?’”
While the kids have shown a great aptitude for music, they're also all straight-A students. “The kids have to balance their school work and other interests,” says Angie. “Danielle just tried out for [the play] Big Fish, and Andrew's getting ready to audition for Colgan as well. He'll be a freshman. Nicholas, being a sixth grader, is trying out for basketball.”
“If we have a gig coming up, we have to have time to practice,” says Danielle. “We have to learn the music, we have to have sets of music and we have to make sure we have a goal of where we’re going.”
Adds Dan, “We also want them to start doing charity concerts and going to the VA hospitals and maybe some of the senior citizens homes. I'm very, very proud of the kids for all the hard work they've done. We have to tell them to stop practicing – that it's time to go to bed. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
Along the way, SerreBrem has picked up many local sponsors that has allowed the band to buy equipment and have t-shirts made. They are so grateful for the support.
“What you see is what you get,” says Dan. “We don't have a band manager or a fancy marketing strategy. SerreBrem is just a grassroots family band.”
Learn more and watch the band perform on their two YouTube Channels, ASB Films and SerreBrem, or contact them at serrebremofficial@yahoo.com.
How good are these kids?
Check out their rendition of Jump by Van Halen. David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen would be proud. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOQLnWDBxgg
This feature appears in the January issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies of it at these locations.
