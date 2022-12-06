Get your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, grab a cozy blanket, and curl up with our terrific December issue.
In this month’s “To-Do List,” you’ll find new books to read, desserts to try, and exercise classes to help stop that holiday weight gain. In “Seasonal Fun for the Whole Family,” you’ll find holiday parades to attend and performances to enjoy. There’s also a special feature on the “Santa Express.” Take your kids and climb aboard for a magical afternoon with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
In this issue you’ll also meet two local women who keep the spirit of the holidays in their hearts all year long. Sara Knight and Keysha Williams can only be described as angels for all the good they do for others in our community. Both women do and give and support because it’s how they’re built. They have helped countless individuals and families in Haymarket and Gainesville and deserve our deepest thanks.
And finally, if you’re hosting a “trim the tree” party or simply having friends over, don’t miss our wine and dine feature by Karla Jones Sedita. The recipes she’s shared are delicious and the local wines they’re paired with are as well.
Until next month, warm wishes for a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season!
