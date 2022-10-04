By the time you read this, there will be about 70 shopping days left to get gifts for everyone on your list. Clearly, you’re not down to wire yet, but why wait and possibly end up sending another scarf?
Right here, you’ll discover three terrific small businesses with unique, budget-friendly selections, exceptional customer service, and not a scarf between them. Check out Dangela Decor, OkinasArt, and Tobaccology Haymarket, and conquer your holiday gift list locally.
Drink, Sip and Toast in Style with Dangela Décor
Dangela Décor founder Angela White wanted to share unique and fun custom gifts with family, friends, and others, so in 2012, she founded Dangela Décor in Haymarket. Today, her merchandise ships to customers all over the United States, and her company has been consistently named Best Gift Shop and Specialty Store since 2017 in this magazine’s annual Best Of contest.
Customer favorites
Stainless steel can coolers: Available in a variety of colors and patterns, they keep aluminum canned beverages cold, plus the gaskets are removable and the coolers become drinking cups. Stainless steel wine tumblers: Available in more than 33 colors and patterns, they can be used for wine, other beverages, and even ice cream. Custom personalized pillows: Available in a variety of covers and two sizes. Typically 7-10 days for delivery, but rush orders are welcome.
Easy ordering and pick-up
Dangela Décor’s Etsy page is a one-stop shop for all items. Customers can reach out via Etsy Message to inquire about custom orders. Because Dangela Décor is local, customers can pick up their merchandise.
Order from and follow Dangela Décor here:
Etsy Shop: dangeladecor.etsy.com / Instagram @dangeladecor / Facebook @dangeladecor
Beautiful, Handcrafted Jewelry is a Girl’s Best Friend
Jewelry adds beauty to our lives, but it can also stir our soul when we have an emotional connection to it. Bristow resident, Aniko Adams, has been designing her own line of jewelry, OkinasArt, for over five years, and enjoys handcrafting pieces that do just that.
Gifts for all your girls
Adams creates simple, elegant pieces using quality stones and metals such as opals and golds. She also uses birthstones to personalize pieces.
For the holidays, Adams will have little Santa Claus, snowmen, and reindeer charms, as well as other pieces in the reds, greens and golds associated with Christmas.
Gift certificates are also available.
To shop Aniko’s wearable pieces of art, visit OkinasArt:
Jewelry Design by Aniko Adams / W: okinas-art.myshopify.com /E: info@okinasart.com
Pieces can be shipped worldwide and all domestic orders over $100 ship free.
Tobaccology Haymarket: For the Cigar and Pipe Aficionado in Your Life
If there’s someone in your life who loves cigars and all that entails, Tobaccology in Haymarket has some great gifts for the holidays and all year round. Army veteran, owner, and certified retail tobacconist, Brett J. Fry, is happy to educate and suggest items that will make any tobacco enthusiast’s eyes light up.
Customer favorites
Tobaccology’s state-of-the-art walk-in humidors offer a wide selection of premium and boutique cigars as well as pipe tobaccos. And there's something for every budget. Premium hand-rolled cigars run between $7.00 and $12.00. Accessories such as lighters, humidors, ashtrays, and cutters range from $15.00 to $350.00.
Gift cards and gift sets are also available.
To shop Tobaccology Haymarket:
6710 Madison Street, Haymarket / P: (571) 284-5914 / FB: TobaccologyHaymarket / W: tobaccology.com / E:brettj@tobaccology.com
