On the western side of Prince William County, an elementary school student pauses to empty their milk carton and sort the extra milk and container into two of three bins. Which bin do they put which item into?
This isn’t a riddle or a math problem. This is behavioral learning used to promote a sustainable environment.
We had the pleasure of speaking with Nancy Berlin, Virginia Cooperative Extension Natural Resource Specialist from Prince William County’s Master Gardeners, one of four “roots” to the new PWCS Compost Pilot Program.
The Solid Waste Division planted the seed for this project after being awarded a grant from USDA. They contacted Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) Master Gardener Volunteers and the Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) Sustainability Office to teach staff about food waste composting. The schools’ sustainability office helped design posters and purchase the different bins for landfill, compost, and recycling.
Now, each of the six schools in this pilot program has colorful diagrams directing students, staff, and visitors on how to sort their lunchtime leftovers.
“There was a lot of preliminary work,” Berlin said. “[For] each item, we had to find out what it was made of, what kinds of chemicals were involved, and whether it was appropriate for composting, [and] what kind of poundage we were dealing with. We trained teachers and staff about what can and cannot be composted and how the process is different from backyard composting.”
Next, Freestate Farm came in to coordinate with a contractor to pick up the compost, hand-pick any missorted plastic stowaways, and feed the compost to their digesters to make soil. This soil can be used in the school’s flower and vegetable gardens and, sometimes, in the very farms making food for the cafeteria, bringing this composting full circle.
“Landfills take up a tremendous amount of land and energy to maintain, and this reduces the amount of material,” Berlin explained. “Ultimately, it changes behaviors for future generations. They see this done in the schools and they think, “Okay, this isn’t so hard. I can do this.’”
Berlin had several suggestions on how to decrease the county’s environmental impact.
“Start a home composting or worm composting bin or consider what kind of packaging is used for the items you buy. It isn’t just about what we’re throwing out, but what we’re putting into the ground.”
To learn more about the school compost program, Jeanne Jabara with the PWCS Sustainability Office, pointed to the county’s instructional video “PWCS Compost Pilot Program” from PWC’s Energy Management Team on YouTube.
PWPL is also committed to other sustainability efforts as well. PWPL was the first – and still only – library system in Virginia with the Virginia Environmental Excellence Program (VEEP) certification. PWPL is also committed to Prince William County’s Smarter Chemical Program, a strong pollution prevention program that ensures only safe and effective products are used at our sites, and waste is eliminated.
Through the efforts of PWPL, local agencies, and schools, this pilot project and programs like it teach everyone in the community how to sort food waste for a more sustainable future. No matter your age, you can help pitch in too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.