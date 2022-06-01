As roommates at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Jackson Ledbetter and Shane Brady, both of Haymarket, share a love of music and performing. This summer, they will be taking this passion on the road with their Tuition is Due 2022 summer tour.
At the age of 15, Ledbetter, along with Sophia Mariana, started Mercury Avenue, which was voted the Best Musician/Band in the Best of Prince William's 2019 list and the Best of Haymarket/Gainesville Lifestyle magazine 2019 as well.
“Those were very, very big honors,” he says.
With Shane & Jackson, he’s hoping to duplicate this success.
“This summer will be the first time I’ll be performing with another person,” says Brady. “Before coming to Berklee, it was just me and my guitar. I was doing solo stuff - acoustic performances at local breweries and wineries.”
Although they went to Battlefield High School in Haymarket together, each was busy playing their own gigs and didn’t really get to know each other well during school.
“The first time I saw Shane perform was at the Battlefield Open Mic Nights with Events @4410 at the Contemporary Music Center in Haymarket, and I thought, ‘Oh wow, this guy is really, really good, and he's in my grade too at my school, which is really cool.’ We both did the rock camps at the Center, so that’s where we really met, and I would love to give a shout out to Menzie Pittman, the owner of Contemporary Music Center, for what he does.”
Ledbetter plays the drums, while Brady plays the guitar and sings. The two will be performing mostly cover songs of classic favorites from many different genres and eras.
“We’ll do some country music, old folk, R&B, songs from the Beatles, Prince, and Stevie Wonder – that sort of vibe,” says Brady.
Ledbetter draws inspiration from many artists and listens to all types of music, from rap to country to film scores. Brady has eclectic tastes as well.
“It depends on the day,” he says. “I go through phases when listening to music, but when it comes to playing, I like to daydream about how I want to feel when I'm on stage or when I'm in front of people. I may want to sing like Stevie Wonder or wish I could look as good as Prince on stage or pull heart strings like Bob Dylan. But in the end, the ultimate goal is to just be a servant to songs by other people as well as my own songs.”
Brady hopes to perform some of his original music while on tour too.
During the summer, the duo is booked almost every weekend, mostly at local places in the Haymarket/Gainesville area.
“It's fairly constant,” says Ledbetter. “Sometimes we’ll be playing on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.”
Their initial two gigs are actually very local to Haymarket.
“First is Giuseppe's [Ristorante Italiano] and then our second is Farm Brew Live at 2 Silos Brewing Company,” he says. “We're playing all over Northern Virginia including in Winchester, and one of our gigs is at a new beer garden in Tysons Corner. Another is playing in the VIP lounge for a Jiffy Lube Live concert in June.” Jiffy Lube Live is an outdoor amphitheater in Bristow.
Ledbetter’s father, Larry, who serves as the band’s manager in his spare time, set up all these gigs for them.
“He still has all the contacts from when he put together gigs for Mercury Avenue,” says Ledbetter. “He’s fairly well acquainted with who to contact and where the places are that we can play. So, he just sent out some email blasts and sent some videos of us playing up here in Boston.”
Even though both teens have been performing for years, they still get nervous when first stepping onto the stage.
“I'm always nervous and I always will be,” says Brady. “I don't think anything is going to change that, but I think it's not about whether or not you're nervous, it’s about whether or not you can act like you’re not.
“Over these past few years of performing, I think both of us have developed some pretty good skills when it comes to just pretending and once you get into it, once you get into the groove and you see smiles on people's faces, you don't feel as scared. It's just about getting over that first little hump and then afterwards you can just totally be yourself and play to your heart's desire.”
He feels that playing music should never be totally comfortable.
“There always has to be that element of surprise, some sort of change in rhythm or a little riff to add some flavor. So, all the things come together that make each tune and each time you play the tune special in its own way.”
Adds Ledbetter, “It's so hard not to be nervous when you play music because every second that you're up there counts. It's impossible to have a perfect performance every time, but that's kind of what you have to strive for. And like Shane says, you're always nervous, but you can't really show it.
“We both love music so much. We've decided to go to college for it and do it professionally, and we're really, really excited for this summer and for each one of these special gigs.”
Ledbetter, 19 and Brady, 18, plan to graduate from The Berklee College of Music in 2025 and continue making music, entertaining crowds and making people smile. To find out more and to view their entire Tuition is Due 2022 tour schedule, check out their Facebook page @shaneandjackson.
