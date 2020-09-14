United Airlines has announced plans to re-introduce service from Washington Dulles International Airport to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria, starting next spring.
United plans to use Boeing 787 aircraft for three-times-a-week non-stop service to both cities. No specific flight dates or times were announced.
“Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances, in announcing a number of new international destinations to and from United hubs across the nation.
Years ago, United served both cities on a single routing – Dulles to Accra, with connecting service to Lagos – but later abandoned the service.
According to the airline, the Washington metropolitan area has the second-largest population of Ghanaians of the U.S., and Lagos is the largest western African destination from the U.S.
United is the dominant carrier at Dulles, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all passenger trips through the airport.
