Books are comforting. Despite the peculiarities of every author, each genre has its predictable elements. But what about the stories that escape predictability? Step into your local library to catch one of these wild titles.
Turn to the first chapter of “Invisible Monsters: Remix” by Chuck Palahniuk…. Or do you start at Chapter 41? Everyone knows you start at Chapter 1. But the instructions at the end of the introduction are explicit, “Now. Please. Jump to Chapter 41.” This is a book that disguises whether you’re at the beginning, middle, or end and leaves the reader wondering: “Was I really supposed to start at Chapter 41 where someone is walking around in a wedding dress with a shotgun?!”
Or perhaps you’d like a book whose chapter chronology is more typical. Just be careful when you pick up “S.” by Doug Dorst and J. J. Abrams. You might be surprised by what falls out between the pages… Don’t be alarmed by the thousands of handwritten annotations along the “Ship of Theseus’” margins – yes, you read that right, the main text is “The Ship of Theseus” by V. M. Straka and translated by F. X. Caldeira. Look closer at the notes scribbled in the margins. They weren’t left there by your ordinary library vandal. Dorst and Abrams weave three stories together, “The Ship of Theseus,” political intrigue evident in the translator’s footnotes, and of two readers who use this book to pass notes about secret societies and romance.
The dreamlike lilt of James Joyce’s “Finnegans Wake” can be started at any point in the novel and continues in a never-ending cycle, ending mid-sentence before that same sentence picks up in the first chapter. And there’s “Vellum” by Hal Duncan, where each character is an archetype, altering slightly per section and each section takes place in a different dimension.
You can settle back into the predictability of a book’s normal heartbeat or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try something a little zanier. What are you waiting for? Pick up a book and turn to Chapter… 1?
*******
This feature appears in the November 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.