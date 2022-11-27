When Bethanie Pitsky was 22 years old, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life. While considering her options, she crossed paths with someone who was in the U.S. Navy. He thought the military might be the right pathway for her to gain some stability.
“The idea of having money for college, learning a skill, being able to see the world, and most importantly, do something for my country and give back, was appealing,” says the Haymarket resident.
Pitsky joined the Navy in 2000 and became an information systems technician; she served just shy of six years. “It was life changing for me,” she says. “It gave me purpose and a confidence that I never had before.”
But, as a veteran, she began to notice things that bothered her.
“Women veterans are often mislabeled, overlooked, or even challenged on their veteran status,” says Pitsky. “It could be as simple as a lady who is so proud that she served in the army that she is wearing an army hat, and then someone else coming up and saying, ‘Oh, is that your husband’s? You shouldn't wear that if you didn't actually serve.’”
She’s also heard stories from women who were challenged for parking in designated veteran parking spots. “It's very unfortunate. If we can't see women as fighter pilots, serving on the front lines and piloting a tank or a billion dollar warship, there's something wrong because those things happen every day.”
Pitsky has also found that many people will ask her husband, Phil, who was also in the Navy, about his military experience, but will rarely ask her about her own. “If you served, you put on the uniform and put yourself in harm's way. You signed a blank check that was payable up to your life. That should be acknowledged.”
In order to make women’s military status more visible, she founded Lady Vet a couple of years ago. “My whole purpose is very simple, but it's kind of a lofty goal,” she says. “I want to change the narrative so that when someone walks into a room looking for a veteran, they imagine it could be me or any of the other two million living women who have served.”
There are two main ways in which Lady Vet tries to accomplish this goal. One is through sharing female veterans’ stories and visually putting them out there on its website.
“I love to interview women and I feel very privileged when another woman lets me into her world and her service and veteran experience,” says Pitsky. “I then do my best to write that up into a piece that hopefully honors that experience.”
Some of the women she’s interviewed are those with whom she’s served. “There's a piece on the blog about Emily Fowler who piloted a billion dollar warship,” says Pitsky. “We served on the same ship and it was great because I was able to learn all kinds of things about her.”
On a smaller scale, visibility is also increased through social media such as Instagram and Facebook with a feature called “Veterans Look Like Her.”
“Women send pictures of themselves in uniform and as veterans and they also share a little blurb about their service and what their experience has been as a veteran,” she says. “That's part of the visibility piece - to tell the stories and show the images.” These women often connect with her through social media and by word of mouth.
The other way Lady Vet increases awareness of women veterans is through merchandise offered on its website and in person at vendor events, including those held on military bases.
“What we offer is a clean, classic look that’s inclusive of women from all branches, all eras, and all backgrounds. So, when she sees something in our shop, she'll hopefully say, ‘I can see myself in that.’ I want women to have options and to be able to identify as a veteran if they want to, and not be mistaken for an imposter, because it clearly shows that they are the ones who served.”
Pitsky designed many of the t-shirts, hats, lapel pins and stickers herself that state, “Veterans Look Like Me” and “This Lady is a Vet.”
Recently, a local woman she knows told her about a friend who was struggling and was in the hospital. The woman thought about sending her flowers, but then she remembered that her friend is a veteran and decided to send her a couple of Lady Vet pieces instead.
“A couple of weeks later I heard that when she gave those things to her friend, she cried,” says Pitsky. “She said it was a surprise and it just really touched her heart.”
She also likes to use her merchandise and platform to support other nonprofits that are geared toward helping women veterans. “Periodically, I like to pick a nonprofit that's women-veteran focused and I'll highlight them on my website. We'll also donate part of our proceeds for a month to that cause.”
Pitsky, her husband Phil, and sweet old rescue dog Bella live in Haymarket. “Phil is incredibly supportive of what I’m doing,” she says. “I still remember the moment when I came to him in the kitchen and said I have this idea for Lady Vet. He looked at me and said, ‘That's brilliant!’
“I stumbled upon this cause because of the observation that I had in my own life, but this isn't about me at all,” she says. “I genuinely want my sisters to be seen and valued for making the same sacrifices that our brother veterans made.”
To find out more, read the stories and profiles, and shop at Lady Vet, go to https://www.ladyvetusa.com/.
This feature appears in the November 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations.
