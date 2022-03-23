Virginia National Ballet is finishing its ninth season with the revival of the popular ballet “Snow White,” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas on March 26.
“Snow White,” originally presented by the ballet in 2017, is choreographed by the ballet’s artistic director, Rafik Hegab. Virginia National Ballet was scheduled to present “Snow White” in early 2020 both at the Historic Palace Theater in Cape Charles, Va., and the Hylton Center, but both productions had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be the farewell performance for Virginia National Ballet’s principal dancer of six years, Saaya Pikula Mason, whose husband has accepted a job out of state. Pikula Mason has danced numerous roles for the ballet, including the title roles in “Cinderella,” “Aida” and “Carmen”, as well as “Snow White.”
The two-act family-friendly ballet tells the famous fairy tale of Snow White with an orchestral score highlighting familiar melodies made popular by the Disney movie. The title role of Snow White will be danced by Pikula Mason, partnered by Owdrim Kaew as the prince.
Rounding out the cast is Virginia National Ballet’s roster of 12 professional dancers from the United States, Brazil and China. The ballet’s junior company and students from the Virginia National Ballet School will be dancing supporting roles.
Hegab is the 2019 Winner of the Seefeldt Award for Outstanding Individual Artist. He was also a guest choreographer for “The Circle of Life: The Music of Time Rice,” a production by Young Artists of America at the Music Center at Strathmore, which was televised on PBS and won a Regional Emmy Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.