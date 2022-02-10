Virginia National Ballet returns this month for a full season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center after taking a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The company is offering a fantastic season, with a wide variety of performances including three new world premieres on Feb. 26: "The Beatles," "Tango Nights," and "For those we lost," all choreographed by Artistic Director Rafik Hegab.
"VNB wants to pay homage to everyone who has lost their lives to COVID with "For those we lost," a powerful one-act contemporary ballet set to the iconic music of Max Richter and Samuel Barber," the ballet said in a news release. "The music is incredibly heart wrenching and brings to life the emotions of mourning, nostalgia, and love. Most people will recognize the music as it was used in the movie 'Platoon' in the original version of the Adagio for Strings by Barber."
Also on the program is "The Beatles," a one-act contemporary ballet to the band's greatest hits. Songs that will be performed include "Come Together," "Something," "Get Back," "Yesterday," "I Saw Her Standing There," and more.
The third premiere on the program is "Tango Nights," a neo-classical one-act ballet to the music of famed Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla, with many tango-inspired elements. This ballet follows the adventures of three couples in a tango bar in Argentina. Piazzolla created “nuevo tango” by incorporating elements of classical music and jazz into traditional tango music. Rafik Hegab, the choreographer, is also creating a new style with this ballet, which blends neo-classical ballet with tango elements.
While VNB has collaborated with live orchestra in the past, this is the first time to use a live rock band as well as a large chorale during a performance, and also the first time he is blending tango with neo-classical ballet. Each of these three world premieres will have unique costumes, sets, and lighting.
There are two performances on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Hylton Box Office and website: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/va-national-ballet-the-beatles-tango-nights-and-for-those-we-lost/.
