The McLean Project for the Arts’ 14th annual MPAartfest 2020 will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 4, with two drive-in concerts at the McLean Community Center.
Starring the “Voices of Classic Soul”—a trio comprised of the lead singers from four legendary vocal groups the Drifters, Four Tops, Platters, and Temptations—concerts will take place at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Virtual MPAartfest runs through Oct. 18 and is made possible with the support of the McLean Community Center, and our partnership with the Fairfax County Park Authority.
Concert attendees will get to hear major hits like "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Get Ready," "Only You," "Under the Boardwalk" and "Save the Last Dance for Me."
The concerts take place at the McLean Community Center parking lot at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, McLean. Tickets, which cost $25, are available here. Given COVID safety concerns, attendees will be in (or on) their cars, parked every other space.
For more information visit www.mpaart.org/ or call 703-216-1181.
