The Northern Virginia-based a cappella group Voices of Service, which finished fifth in last year's "America's Got Talent" competition, failed to advance to the semifinals of the "Champions" edition of the show after a performance that was broadcast Jan. 27.
The group received rave reviews from the judges for their performance, with judge Simon Cowell calling it a "major step up" from last season. However, with voting conducted by a group of "superfans," Voices of Service was not one of the four acts selected to move on to the semifinals.
Voices of Service is comprised of retired and active-duty soldiers: Master Sgt. Caleb Green, Sgt. Maj. Christal Rheams and Sgt. First Class Jason Hanna, all from Woodbridge, as well as retired Staff Sgt. Ron Henry of Williamsburg.
Green said he was surprised when he learned Voices of Service was invited to participate.
“I thought things were going to get back to being normal, but things hadn’t really been normal after they appeared on America’s Got Talent,” he said. “I didn’t realize there was a progression to ‘The Champions.’”
