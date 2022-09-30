From left, Victor Angry, Prince William County supervisor, Neabsco District; Caden Nance, 8, of Dumfries; Derrick Wood, Dumfries mayor; Seth Hendler-Voss, director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism; and Andrea Bailey, Prince William County supervisor, Potomac District; climb on one of the 11 features at Locust Shade Park's Warrior Challenge Course in Triangle on July 21.