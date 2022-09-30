When Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism learned of grants available from the Department of Defense to add amenities close to military bases, the idea of a ‘Ninja Warrior’ type-course was born. The County’s Locust Shade Park, located near Marine Corps Base Quantico was the ideal location for the project, now known as the Warrior Challenge Course, adding to recreation options for Marines and their families in the area when it opened in August 2021.
“The Warrior Challenge Course and related park improvements provides an opportunity to enhance the health and wellness of the Marine Corps families who frequent Locust Shade Park,” said Seth Hendler-Voss, director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “The addition of the Warrior Challenge Course complements MCBQ’s portfolio of high-quality recreation resources with a collection of unique fitness amenities.”
Some of the course obstacles include floating boards, sway & ninja steps, U-turn ramp, a warped wall, and a real-time electronic scoreboard.
To learn more about Locust Shade Park’s other amenities including an amphitheater, nature trails, tennis & volleyball courts, a mountain bike skills course and more, visit pwcparks.org.
