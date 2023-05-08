The inaugural Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade in Occoquan is set for June 4 as part of the RiverFest & Craft Show festivities.
“Love the water? Get creative and decorate a raft, canoe, inflatable, dinghy, kayak, or rowboat and take off,” states a press release about the event.
As part of the RiverFest June 3-4, the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. June 4. Entrants launch at the Occoquan Regional Park site and will paddle or row their non-motorized craft along the coastline of town to Occoquan's footbridge to be judged.
One winner is awarded a prize in the following categories: Most Creative; Best Eco-Float; Funniest; Best Overall; and Business.
Registration for the parade is $45 per vessel. Businesses interested in participating become sponsors of the event for $150. All teams must register by May 20.
The greater portion of registration fees goes toward Occoquan’s Million Mighty Mussel Project in partnership with Potomac RiverKeeper Network.
“This event is perfect for some creative friends & family time, co-worker bonding time, or anyone just wanting some fun on the river, so find your crewmates and begin to plan,” the release states.
Go online to form.jotform.com/230654716270050 for more information, rules, and registration, or contact Julie Little at jlittle@occoquanva.gov.
