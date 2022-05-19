Getting married or divorced, having or adopting a child and retiring are significant milestones in life. These “qualified life events,” as they are commonly referred to in the insurance industry, may permit you to make adjustments to the benefits you receive through your employer or other provider.

If you’ve recently experienced a life event, review your benefits and determine whether you need to make new or different elections to ensure the desired coverage for you and your family. Keep the following items in mind as you complete your review:

Act promptly. Be aware of deadlines to make your new benefits elections. Generally speaking, providers offer special enrollment for a limited timeframe during which you can update your new status or make changes in your covered dependents.

Change health insurance coverage. Do you have enough insurance? Too much? If you’re newly married, compare the benefits offered to you and your spouse through your respective employers to see where you can get the most value. A higher deductible plan may make sense if you have two incomes, are both young and healthy and don’t anticipate significant medical expenses.

Evaluate life and disability insurance. Marriage, divorce and the addition of children are all reasons to evaluate your life and disability insurance coverage. If your coverage is insufficient, make it a priority to obtain additional insurance.

Adjust your Health Savings Account (HSA) contributions. If you have a health savings account (HSA) and experienced a family event this year, the amount you’re allowed to contribute annually may have changed.

Consider legal and financial advice. Some life events, such as divorce or adoption, may involve benefits decisions that have legal implications. Consider meeting with an attorney to discuss your situation and get advice on next steps.

