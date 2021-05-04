A new winery, Williams Gap Vineyard, has opened in the Round Hill area of Loudoun County.
Located at 35785 Sexton Farm Lane, the family-owned vineyard is on 200 acres with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Thirty-five acres of the property is under vine with soils suited for 10 varietals, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Merlot grapes.
For more than a decade, Williams Gap Vineyard operated as a vineyard, selling their grapes to local wineries. In 2019, vineyard owner Jack Sexton began producing his own wine with the help of winemaker Rob Cox.
“I’m passionate about growing exceptional grapes and creating high quality wine,” Sexton said. “Being a vineyard first really makes us unique and sets us apart from other wineries.”
The tasting room will educate visitors about William Gap wines, Virginia winemaking and vineyard practices. The tasting room will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Monday holidays from noon until 7 p.m.
