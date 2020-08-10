Girl Scouts can now earn a commemorative 19th Amendment patch from Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. Through this new online program, troops and individual Girl Scouts will learn about the 19th Amendment, the women’s suffrage movement and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts’ unique roots in women’s history.
This three-part digital program introduces Girl Scouts to Wolf Trap founder, Mrs. Catherine Filene Shouse, and guides them through key events of her accomplished life through an online scavenger hunt. Participants will apply what they’ve learned to produce a performance piece of their own. The goal of this program is to share Mrs. Shouse's story, celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and inspire creativity and confidence through performing arts.
August 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of Congress ratifying the 19th Amendment to legally granting women the right to vote. While this was a momentous win for women’s rights, many Black, Indigenous and immigrant women would not gain the vote for years to come. The National Park Service has partnered with Girl Scouts to commemorate 100 years of women’s suffrage and to highlight the fight for women’s rights, evident in park sites across the country. Learn more about the Girl Scout Ranger Program.
