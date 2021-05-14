The Woodbridge Rotary Club is seeking golfers and sponsors for its 17th annual golf tournament.
The tournament will be held on Friday, June 25, with a shotgun start of 8:30 am, at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge.
The annual event was originally named in memory of former member Joe Devaney, who passed away in 2005.
In 2015, the club lost another cherished member, Bill O’Hop, barely a week after he played in that year's tournament, and the 2016 tournament adopted a new name in memory of him as well and is now called the Devaney-O’Hop Memorial Golf Tournament.
This event has raised upwards of $90,000, which has been donated directly to local charities. This year's goal is $15,000.
For more information, contact Mark Worrilow at (703) 244-8702 or navymark7797@outlook.com or visit this site.
