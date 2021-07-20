Woodbridge Senior Living Community Observes ‘The Longest Day’
Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge held a Father’s Day brunch for residents and their families on June 20 to celebrate the day and recognize and fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Traditionally on June 20, participants from across the world come together to recognize “The Longest Day” – the date of the summer solstice is chosen because it is the day with the longest light, with people coming together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s. Participants use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, and to honor the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Tribute community began fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association on June 4 with a professional networking event that included a silent auction. Auction items included artwork created by residents as well as donated gift baskets. Community partners First Light Home Care and Seni also brought an ice cream truck, Scoops2U, for residents and attendees to enjoy.
“As we are able to begin holding events for our residents again in a safe manner … we are honored to help raise awareness for the challenging journey faced by those living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Martin Brown, executive director of Tribute at The Glen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.