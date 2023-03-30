The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton has scheduled its AutoWorks Festival, “Celebrating the Art of the Automobile,” on Saturday, June 3.
The event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free to the public. There is a $30 car registration fee for individuals who would like to participate by showcasing their classic cars. The event will take place in the center’s North Parking Lot. Rain date is June 4.
Car enthusiasts vote for their favorites in the following categories: Antique (pre-1960), American Classic (1950+); Import Classic (1950+); Sportscar; Muscle Car; Truck/SUV/Wagon; Unrestored & Well Preserved; Diamond in the Rough; Hot Rod & Custom; and Modern Marvels.
“The Workhouse is inviting car owners from the greater District, Maryland and Virginia area to come to the historic Workhouse campus and proudly show off their classic automobiles,” said Leon Scioscia, president and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Foundation. The per-car registration will benefit the nonprofit’s arts programs.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. – Car arrivals
10-10:15 a.m. – Opening ceremony
10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. – Car judging
1:15-1:30 p.m. – Engine start, LeMans style
1:30-2:00 p.m. – Awards ceremony
2:30-3 p.m. – Cars depart
For more details and registration, visit: www.workhousearts.org/calendar/auto-works-festival.
