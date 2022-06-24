The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will present its annual fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 2, along with a concert by Mark G. Meadows.
Meadows will celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder in a performance entitled “A Night of Wonder.”
“The fireworks, which will be launched from our historic, 55-acre campus, is the region’s largest pre-Independence Day fireworks show,” said Leon Scioscia, president and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc.
Before the fireworks display, Meadows, an acclaimed jazz composer, pianist and vocalist, will present a fresh take on Wonder’s beloved classics such as “Sir Duke,” “For Once in my Life” and “Superstition.”
Food trucks and vendor booths will be available on site, and the Workhouse’s artist galleries and Lucy Burns Museum will be open during daylight hours. The Workhouse Arts Center is housed in the former Workhouse prison facility of the DC Correctional Complex in Lorton.
