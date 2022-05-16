The musical “Xanadu” will be presented at the Workhouse Arts Center on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 11.
This Tony Award-nominated roller skating musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.
Based on the Universal Pictures movie, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, “Xanadu” follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist.
The Workhouse Performing Arts production of “Xanadu” is led by director and choreographer Stefan Sittig and music director Merissa Martignoni Driscoll.
“‘Xanadu’ is a wonderful musical, full of campy good fun (and yes, roller skating!) but it also has a deeper message,” Sittig said. “Be true to yourself and don't be afraid to open up to others and reach out.”
To coincide with the performance, an exhibition of artwork inspired by the musical will be on view in the Workhouse’s McGuireWoods Gallery, from June 4 to July 17. The exhibition, “Kissed by a Muse,” will feature the artwork of Cheryl V. Neway and John Hartt, with a themed reception to occur during the June 11 Second Saturday Art Walk, from 5-9 p.m.
