Founded in 1890, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international organization with a long history of working to affect positive change within local communities as well as on a larger scale – from advocating for women’s right to vote and working toward the improvement of child labor laws, to creating conservation programs that protect endangered species and raising millions of dollars to support public libraries.
One chapter, GFWC Dominion Women’s Club (DWC), works directly in Prince William County and Fauquier County to improve lives through active hands-on volunteerism as well as through donations to numerous local organizations.
DWC’s current President, Rosemary Boettke, joined the organization after her move from Lorton to Haymarket in 2013. As a former English teacher who was still working in Lorton as a school media specialist, Boettke was looking to meet people in the Haymarket community and was drawn to the DWC’s first-ever author’s event, a fundraising event that is still one of the organization’s most popular events each year.
“It was a really friendly and nice atmosphere, and they have a very active education committee. I contacted the president through the website [to join]. It’s been a very pleasurable and wonderful experience being a part of the club,” Boettke said.
DWC is structured around a wide variety of committees from education and libraries, arts and culture, and civic engagement and outreach, to environment, health and wellness, and public relations.
“We’re really busy with lots of organizations in the area,” Boettke said.
The club is particularly involved with multiple elementary schools in the area, through tutoring, buying books, providing gift-wrapping services at an annual holiday event, donating classroom supplies, and organizing teacher appreciation events or activities. They also offer a yearly scholarship opportunity for a senior girl in high school who demonstrates excellence in both academics and service to her community.
The organization also works with Gainesville Health and Rehab Center and provides baskets to homebound senior citizens through its civic engagement committee. Meanwhile, other committees support organizations like Fauquier Community Theatre, Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA ), Hilton Community Arts Center (part of GMU), Leopold’s Preserve, and many others, through donations and in-person volunteerism.
“Each of our committees is very vibrant -- this club really offers women that join it [the opportunity] to pursue their passions. There are a lot of opportunities for women to do quite a large variety of things,” Boettke said.
Boettke also says that what makes DWC a little different is that they’re actually a nonprofit that helps other nonprofits, citing their donations to food pantries and their work with nature preserves, among other work.
One of the recipients of DWC’s charitable work and donations is Bull Run Mountain Conservancy, an organization dedicated to education, research, and stewardship in an effort to protect the Bull Run Mountain Region. Michael Keiffer, the organization’s executive director, says that DWC’s involvement with the organization is extremely important.
“They have been extremely supportive of us for well over a decade -- financially supportive and programmatically. They help with our annual Halloween safari, our biggest event of the year and they support by attending our programs -- they’re great, easy to work with, and fun,” Keiffer said. He added that they are in the initial stages of planning a new program with DWC.
Deb Jewell, DWC’s PR Committee Chairwoman, and Haymarket resident for over 20 years, also became involved in DWC as a way to give back to the community. In her role, she has worked on building DWC’s relationships with the business community.
Jewell, an IT professional by day, said, “I make a living connecting devices, but I make a life connecting people -- connecting women with businesses that they care about.”
From first responders, veterans, students, and families to conservancies and the art community, DWC’s philanthropic reach is wide in Prince William and Fauquier, and the organization continues to grow both in terms of membership as well as the success of their fundraisers, with this year’s inaugural tea and fashion show event turning out to be a wildly popular, sold-out event.
“One of the nicest things [about joining DWC] was learning that I was a part of a historical organization that was always working for the change of women and children,” Boettke said. “We meet needs in the community in the way that we can. We’re part of a whole history of women trying to affect change.
Jewell says that the organization is always looking for friends and sponsors. Reach out to the organization through their website at https://dominionwomansclub.org/.
