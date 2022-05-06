Hilary Blasco has always been interested in fitness and health, and after becoming a mom, she decided to take it to a whole new level. She left her 9-to-5 job and purchased a fitness franchise just for moms and moms-to-be.
“I had two little kids at home, Amelia and Ella, and I was trying to get through the days,” she says. “When we moved to Bristow a little over a year ago and I realized there wasn’t a FIT4MOM here, I decided it was time to shift my career into something I was a little bit more passionate about.”
Her husband, Christian, she says, was very supportive of her starting this new venture.
“He could see my passion and knew how much it would mean to me to do this for moms in our area.”
Blasco was already familiar with the franchise from being a member in other cities and loves everything it has to offer. FIT4MOM allows her to combine her love of business, fitness and motherhood all into one.
Her grand opening in April of 2021 was a great success, even though it was in the midst of COVID.
“We were outdoors, which helped, and moms really wanted to get out of the house,” she says.
Many of the classes encourage mothers to bring their kids along with them.
“Paying for childcare just to get in a one-hour workout is expensive,” says Blasco. “Another benefit of our classes is the connections being made; meeting other moms, celebrating victories and having support.”
“My 21-month year old daughter, Bella, and I have been members of FIT4MOM since it opened,” says Katie DeRosa from Haymarket. “It helps me stay healthy, but it is so much more than that. The mamas I’ve met and befriended are invaluable. I love that it provides a village of moms. I’ve met so many amazing people who have helped whenever I have questions about my own kid or just want to talk to another adult. My daughter gets to know other kiddos and I get to hang out with friends.”
Moms can feel very isolated, says Blasco, and here they can connect with others who are going through the same joys and challenges of motherhood.
“Becoming a mom flipped my world upside down,” says DeRosa. “It has been the greatest, most challenging time of my life. But, having a group of people who are going through (or have gone through) what you’re experiencing is extremely comforting.”
All of the instructors are certified and trained to coach pre- and post-natal members. “We have that knowledge, so moms can come in and don't have to worry about whether they can do this or that,” says Blasco. “And everyone can do what feels best for them and listen to their bodies, which is most important.”
There are classes such as Stroller Strides, where moms can get in a 60-minute cardio strength and core restorative based workout with their kids; the Body Boost workout, a mom-only eight week session workout; Stride 360, where bringing the kids is optional and moms use ladders, hurdles and cone runs to build endurance. FIT4MOM also offers nutritional recipes and tips on wellness such as staying hydrated and getting enough sleep.
Classes are held throughout Bristol, Gainesville and Haymarket. During the winter, they take place at Evolution Basketball in Gainesville, but as soon as the weather turns warm, classes move outdoors.
Moms can try out their first class for free and can then sign up for two different memberships - unlimited membership, where they pay once a month and attend as many classes as they want, or class packs of 10.
“It’s a wonderful, supportive, and fun environment,” says Heather DeJarnett of Haymarket, and mom to Lyla, 3, and Brodie, 16 months, who joined last July. “It helped me in more ways than I can express. It will give you regular time to work out, give your kids the opportunity to interact with other kids regularly, and give you a group of people in the same season of life as you.”
Every month, FIT4MOM also has regularly scheduled events, and every week, it has playgroups for the kids. “There is something for everyone,” says DeRosa. “I’ve gone to breweries, paint nights, pizza parties, and escape rooms for moms’ night out, where we all hang out outside of workout clothes and without kids to chat and have fun. The crafts, play dates, and story times are times where my daughter can play with other kiddos.”
Adds DeJarnett, “I also enjoy night classes and moms’ night out events to get a much needed break and spend time with other awesome mamas.”
On May 7th at 9:30 am, there will be a Celebration of Moms event to celebrate Mother's Day and Blasco’s FIT4MOM’s one-year anniversary on the Plaza at the Promenade Virginia Gateway Shops, in Gainesville.
“Moms can expect a Mother's Day themed Stroller Strides workout followed by crafts and activities for the little ones,” she says. “They will also receive goodie bags filled with items from our local preferred vendors and there will be snacks for the kids and pastries and coffee for the moms. This is a free event and moms in all stages of motherhood are welcome.” They can also have Mommy and Me photos taken after the class.
To find out more about what FIT4MOM has to offer, go to https://bristow-gainesville-haymarket.fit4mom.com/.
