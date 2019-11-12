Young Marines celebrate 60 years supporting girls and boys nationwide

The Young Marines began as a dream of several men who had proudly worn the uniform of America’s Corps of Marines. The year was 1959, and the place was Waterbury, Connecticut. Those Marines had the goal of mirroring the values of the Marine Corps for boys. Their vision was to offer leadership training and other life skills that formed the bedrock of the organization known today as the Young Marines.
Sixty years later, the program is a highly respected youth organization for girls and boys age eight through high school with an objective of maintaining a healthy, drug-free lifestyle and honoring veterans whenever, however, wherever they can, according to a news release.
Based in Dumfries, the Young Marines’ core values are leadership, teamwork and discipline.
The organization’s Drug Demand Reduction efforts began in the mid-90s. In 2014, the Young Marines ramped up its reduction efforts by launching a program titled, “Closing the Gate on Drugs.” Young Marines have distinguished themselves in leading the charge against illicit drug use, the release noted. The reduction program has been recognized by the Department of Defense and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Young Marines are committed to veterans of any war. From placing small American flags next to veterans’ headstones to traveling to Pearl Harbor for its annual remembrance on Dec. 7, the Young Marines are there. Also, since 2006, Young Marines have traveled to Arizona for the annual Navajo Code Talkers Day and to the Code Talkers as well as their families.
Young Marines participate in National Memorial Day parades in hundreds of cities across America. Also, 10 Young Marines who have won top honors are invited to Guam and Iwo Jima where they assist veterans any way they can. They attend the Reunion of Honor on Iwo Jima on the one day the island is open to the public. The reunion features veterans and their families, American and Japanese, who come together in peace and to remember the horrific battle.
Today, there are 8,500 youth members in approximately 250 units across the country. Individual units are led by the Young Marines themselves and are overseen by dedicated adult volunteers.
The recruits of the Young Marines undergo a 26-hour orientation program, sometimes spread out over several weekly meetings and sometimes over the course of a weekend. Youth members learn general subjects such as history, customs and courtesies, close order drill, physical fitness and military rank structure.
After graduating from Young Marines recruit training, Young Marines learn more new skills, earn rank, wear the Young Marines uniform and work toward ribbon awards given for achievement in areas such as leadership, conservation, ethics, community service, swimming, academic excellence, first aid, orienteering and drug resistance education.
During the summer months, Young Marines can attend national summer programs, where they meet and become friends with other Young Marines from across the country and the world. One of the larger summer events is the National Leadership Academy held in Warrenton, Oregon. The academy introduces experiential learning mixed with self-discovery to challenge Young Marines to be effective leaders who make well-informed decisions.
After six decades, tens of thousands of young people have benefited from participation in the Young Marines. Most have gone on to be successful leaders who strongly appreciate America and who lead healthy, drug-free lives, the release noted.
For more, visit https://www.youngmarines.com.
