Youth Soccer Coach Juned Refai: Teaching Kids to be Successful On and Off the Field

When you think of what it might be like to be a youth sports coach, it’s most likely you imagine that the job revolves around teaching kids how to be proficient athletes and encouraging them to be the best they can be. However, while constantly striving for success is important, local coach Juned Refai of Gainesville believes there are equally important lessons about teamwork, sportsmanship, and recovering from failure that can be taught.
Refai coaches his son’s youth coed soccer team where he not only teaches the kids how to be good at the game by having them practice drills on the field, but also how to be successful and confident off the field.
A first generation Indian American, Refai works for the Department of Defense in the Office of Naval Operations, a role he desired because of his admiration of Muhammad Ali. During the Gulf War, Ali acted as a negotiator, helping to secure the release of 15 American hostages. Since that moment, he has loomed large in Refai’s life.
Part of Refai’s interest in coaching soccer stems from his desire to have played soccer when he was younger.
“In the 90s, soccer was not as famous as American football,” Refai said. “But now it has taken a very positive turn following in the footsteps of Europe, Africa and other parts of the world. It’s a sport that has the ability to facilitate cultural exchange and bring people together.”
The other reason he wanted to coach soccer was to be a positive presence in his son’s life.
When he realized that he was designated as the head coach instead of the assistant he signed up to be, Refai accepted the role with the mentality that life is about taking chances and trying new things. It’s helped him face some of the challenges of coaching with a sense of optimism and purpose.
“Coaching a bunch of five-year-olds and having them listen takes understanding.” Refai said.
Being required to repeat himself and deal with behavioral issues that occasionally crop up can be difficult, but Refai embraces the challenge because he believes that coaching today should help players grow as people off the field whereas coaching in the 1990s was solely focused on improving athletic ability.
He hopes that his style of coaching will help his players perform and behave well in school, treat others with respect, and have confidence in themselves.
A key aspect of coaching soccer is teaching young players to pass the ball to one another. This may seem obvious, but Refai believes it can truly cement the ideas of teamwork, respect, and problem solving at an early age.
“Teaching young players to pass the ball when other players are open correlates to when they get older and have work and school projects,” Refai said. “It teaches them not to hog the project to themselves and try to take all the credit. It’s very important to get them to understand the value of teamwork”
Moving beyond teaching young players teamwork, Refai works with them on learning to take constructive criticism.
For example, when a player needed to step up his defensive skills, Refai took him aside for a private conversation and encouragement.
“That helps open up young players to taking constructive criticism and input as they get older,” Refai said. “It helps prepare them for when they get a bad grade or fail a test or have a bad day at work. It’s important to instill the ability to rebound from failure at a young age and soccer is an excellent vehicle to do it with.”
Refai has a few core values he works to instill in his players.
“Don’t be scared to face your fears, that’s number one. Number two, if you really want to be an asset to the team, don’t just make yourself better, make everyone around you better.”
Clearly those values resonate with the parents of his players.
“Coach Juned is a spectacular coach and leader in that he gives his full energy and enthusiasm to teaching and training his players about the game of soccer,” said Erik Elington whose son plays for Refai. “He stands apart from other coaches due to the amount of time he spends on individual players during practice. He doesn’t simply direct the team, he shows them what to do and leads by example.”
When asked if he could leave his players with one lesson that they would take with them for the rest of their lives Refai said simply, “Always be positive. Find the positive in everything.”
This feature appears in the April 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
