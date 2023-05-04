Sounds a bit daunting, right? How do you zap a cold sore? Is there a magic wand? Mouth sores are small, but they can hurt a lot! If you’ve ever had a canker sore on the inside of your lower lip or on the right side of your tongue, you know exactly what I mean. Eating grapefruit or drinking a tall glass of orange juice can be excruciating.
If there was a way to get quick relief, wouldn’t it be worth it?
Cold sores are herpetic lesions, are viral in nature, and “appear as fluid-filled blisters” according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Cold sores show up just in time for a Zoom meeting or celebration. Although primarily on the lip, they can show up closer to the nose, or anywhere around the mouth. They are contagious at certain stages and can look unattractive as they dry, form a scab, and eventually go away. Some of these lesions take 10-14 days to heal and disappear but doesn’t a 3–5-day span sound and feel so much better?
Dental lasers can help with the safe, almost pain-free resolution of these lesions in as little as one to three sessions. We can use low level laser energy to heal tissues quickly, with no down time or discomfort, and with little chance that the lesions will recur in the same location. Imagine you have a celebration or conference to attend, and you feel the undeniable twinge of a cold sore starting. A quick call to your laser dentistry office could save you pain and embarrassment – a complete win-win.
Remember, not all dental offices offer laser therapy. Ask if your dentist can help you with pain-free laser treatments for sores in the mouth. You won’t regret it.
This feature appears in the May 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
(1) comment
I'm guessing Farmall needs this article more than the rest of us.
