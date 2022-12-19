After the Oakland A’s announced July 27 it had released the Osbourn High School graduate, Brandon Withers was offered a job with Advocates for Minor Leaguers as an outreach coordinator.
Withers had already helped AFML as a member of the player steering committee. The non-profit was created to improve pay and working conditions for minor-league baseball players.
When the AFML dissolved, its employees, including Withers, went to work for the newly formed unionized minor-league division of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Withers said he assisted with the authorization card drive portion of the unionization effort.
Withers is now a special assistant in the minor-league division.
Withers began the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list as he continued to rehab from thoracic outlet surgery. He was assigned to the rookie-level ACL Athletics July 14 and activated the same day. Withers went 3-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 10 games.
Oakland drafted the right-handed pitcher in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of James Madison University.
Withers went 11-10 overall in his time in the Oakland organization.
Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger has retired as a professional baseball player. Bettinger is now working in sales
The right-handed pitcher reached the majors in 2021 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.
He pitched in four games, including starting his first one in which he tied an MLB record for most runs allowed by a pitcher in his debut.
The Brewers waived Bettinger Aug. 7. He was with Triple-A Nashville at the time, posting a 2-4 record with a 6.49 ERA with 21 walks and 21 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.
Bettinger spent his entire professional baseball career with the Brewers after they selected him in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.
Battlefield graduate Nick Wells said he has moved down to Charlotte (N.C.) to train at Tread Athletics with the hopes of signing with a team this winter.
The left-handed pitcher spent last season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League. He signed with the team April 13 after the Washington Nationals announced March 29 they had released the left-hander.
Hylton graduate Andre Scrubb is playing with the Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League.
The right-handed pitcher elected free agency in November. He battled injuries in 2022.
Scrubb began the season on the 60-day injured list as a member of the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land.
He ended up pitching in five games with a 0-1 record and 4.05 ERA with Class Fayetteville.
In 2020 and 2021, Scrubb pitched for the Astros, going 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA.
