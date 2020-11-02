Keith Allen Alther, a 39-year-old Rixeyville man, attempted to stab a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy with a knife this afternoon during an incident at the Quicke Mart on Lee Highway.
Alther was taken into custody after being tasered and now faces multiple charges.
“We got a call about a guy who attacked one of the … customers at the store,” Sheriff Connie Compton told the Rappahannock News this late afternoon.
The sheriff said after Alther attacked the customer “he proceeded into the store, knocked a bunch of things over, and took items without paying for them.”
Back outside, Alther was seen kicking and knocking over an outdoor trash receptacle and cigarette canister.
It was when Rappahannock County law enforcement arrived on the scene that the suspect brandished a knife and “advanced towards the deputies,” Compton said.
“He had a knife and took a slice at deputy Chris Ubben,” according to the sheriff, “cutting Chris’ pants.”
At that point Alther was tasered by another sheriff’s deputy, subdued, and placed in handcuffs.
“To give you an idea of what we were dealing with, he [Alther] is 6-foot-5 and weighs 255 pounds,” Compton told this newspaper.
Alther has been charged with attempted malicious wounding of a police officer, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and larceny.
The sheriff said the suspect could face additional charges.
Alther reportedly resides on Baileys Lane in Rixeyville.
What caused the suspect to behave in the manner he did is not known at this time. Compton, who also responded to the scene of the disturbance, said she detected no alcohol on the suspect.
“I’m not sure what was going on at this point,” the sheriff said of the incident, which occurred at around 2 p.m. today.
Alther has been transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in Front Royal, where he remains incarcerated this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.