For the second day in a row, a driver struck a state police cruiser stopped on the highway Thursday, leading to a pursuit and crash that flipped a patrol car.
Just before 5 p.m., a trooper was stopped on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 95 at the 155 mile marker in Prince William County assisting another trooper on a traffic stop. A Chevrolet Malibu traveling north on I-95 struck the trooper's patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated, state police said in a news release.
The Malibu then fled the scene. The trooper who was struck headed north on I-95 in an attempt to catch up to the hit-and-run vehicle and initiate a traffic stop on the Malibu. State police issued a "be on the lookout" to area law enforcement for the black Malibu.
When the trooper finally caught up to the Malibu, the Malibu intentionally rammed the trooper's patrol car, forced it off the road, and then pinned it against the Jersey wall until the trooper's patrol car flipped onto its side, the release said.
The state police vehicle came to rest on the shoulder at the 162 mile marker just inside Prince William County at the Fairfax County line. The Malibu fled the scene and continued north on I-95.
The trooper was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Both hit-and-run crashes of the trooper's vehicle remain under investigation. Charges are pending.
After ramming the patrol car, Fairfax County police responding to the crash saw the suspect vehicle near the Lorton exit began pursuing the Malibu with state police.
"Our officers recognized an opportunity to stop the vehicle and utilized the Precision Immobilization Technique that ended the pursuit in the area of I-395 and Duke Street in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County," Fairfax County police said in a news release. The PIT maneuver forces a driver to abruptly turn the car sideways and end a pursuit.
Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with felony speed to elude, Fairfax police said.
State police charges are pending.
On Wednesday night, a trooper and the individuals he stopped for speeding narrowly escaped injury when their vehicles were struck in Fairfax County by an impaired driver on Interstate 495 near exit 51.
