A 25-year-old man walking with a group of friends to a home on Valley Stream Drive in Woodbridge was shot Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area at 9:20 a.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that the victim and other acquaintances were returning to a residence when someone shot towards them. Other property damage was also reported in the area, Perok said.
The shooter was not seen by the group. A police K-9 searched the area for the shooter who was not located. The investigation continues.
