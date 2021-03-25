A man charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a girl on her way to school in Woodbridge in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday in Prince William County Circuit Court.
Adam-Seth Nathaneal Walter, who was 26 at the time, face 42 years to life in prison on convictions of abduction, abduction with intent to defile, malicious wounding, robbery, two counts of forcible sodomy with a victim under 13 and rape of a victim under 13, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a statement.
The abduction happened in October 2018 on Essex Drive in Woodbridge. A neighbor was in front of her home, witnessed Walter grab the girl and tried to intervene. Walter then forced his way into the 34-year-old woman's home and assaulted her before fleeing with the kidnapped victim, police said. The woman suffered serious injuries.
Walter took the victim to an unknown location on Cumberland Drive, where she was sexually assaulted and finally let go. He then fled on foot but was later linked to the incident through forensics from the crime scene.
“Justice has a role in giving peace of mind to both victims and the communities around them," Ashworth said. "Ultimately, the outcome of this case represents, among many things, a large step towards rebuilding the feeling of safety in this particular community that was lost when this traumatic incident occurred.”
The Special Victims Unit of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution of this case. The Special Victims Unit is led by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Regan Kline and is one of five units formally created in January of 2020 by Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashworth with the goal of combatting crimes that cause the most harm to the citizens of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney commends the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Detectives Cainas and Qura for their investigation of this case.
