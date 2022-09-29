Marshall High School graduate Kent Blackstone was the starting second baseman for the Great Britain baseball squad that finished 3-0 in a 12-team qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March. The qualifying competition was in Regensburg Germany. Great Britain defeated France, 14-4, Germany, 8-1, and Spain, 10-9. Great Britain rallied from an 8-3 deficit against Spain.
“That was some of the most fun baseball I have ever been involved with,” Blackstone said. “It was a blast and a super special time. The team’s success was a testament to how close our team quickly became. We were down 8-3 in the final game and clawed back for the win.”
Great Britain will now play in the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo in March. Blackstone hopes to be a part of that team, but a final decision on the roster will be made at a later time.
“I want to make that roster,” he said.
Blackstone, 28, started all three games for Great Britain. He had three hits in 12 at-bats, scored two runs, walked once and had two RBI.
“I grinded some at-bats and played well and clean on defense,” Blackstone said. “I did not feel overmatched when I was hitting at all, and made some good swing decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.