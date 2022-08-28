McLean Project for Arts gala to feature art installation

The McLean Project for the Arts has announced plans for its 60th-anniversary celebration, which will feature “Illusion of Depth,” an augmented-reality installation by Arlington artist Joseph Cortina.
The installation “will explore the illusion of depth,” Cortina said, serving as “a reflection on the meanings of depth, from seeing into and beyond the obvious limits.”
“We are thrilled for it to be a highlight of our 60th-anniversary year,” said McLean Project for the Arts’ executive director, Lori Carbonneau.
The event will take place on Sept. 16 at Capital One Hall in Tysons. In addition to a cocktail reception, the gala will include live music and dancing.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
