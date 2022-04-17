McLean troop gets its first female Eagle Scout

More than 100 Eagle Scouts have emanated from Troop 129, sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church in McLean, since the troop was founded nearly a century ago.
Until April 11, all have been male.
But that changed in a Court-of-Honor ceremony in which Rishika Singh, a member of Girls Troop 128, became the first in that troop to achieve Eagle Scout status.
The 15-year-old has been a member of the girls troop for three years, ever since the girls’ component was founded. Her mother, Seema Singh, serves as Scoutmaster.
Singh is a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology. Her Eagle Scout project involved creation of pads that are used to assist children undergoing cancer treatment who are not able to walk on their own. The effort was coordinated with Inova Schar Cancer Institute. Her long-term goal is to become a cardiologist or oncologist.
Singh’s involvement in Scouting began when she would accompany her brother, Amrit Raj Singh, to his Cub Scout activities. As soon as girls were allowed to join Boy Scouts of America, she signed up.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.