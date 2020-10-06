Virginia and Northern Virginia reported moderate numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the state's average test positivity rate remained just below the key 5% threshold.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 145 new cases in Northern Virginia, almost exactly the same number as Monday. The region's seven-day average of new cases fell to 163.

Statewide, 625 new cases were reported Tuesday, lowering the seven-day average to 809.

The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate ticked up to 4.9% and has now been below the key level of 5% for 11 successive days. The rate was as low as 4.5% last week, though. Seven-day positivity rates also ticked up slightly across most of the Northern Virginia region.

The health department reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. Three of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Fairfax County, which has had the most deaths of any jurisdiction in the state, and one in Arlington County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 145 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide: 625 new cases, 15 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 14,177 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 52,033 cases, 1,196 deaths

Statewide: 153,182 cases, 3,291 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.15 million diagnostic tests (2.31 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 926 (up from 925 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 219 (up from 213 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,112 total

Nursing Home Patients: 476 (down from 511 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.