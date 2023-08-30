The Hylton Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2023-24 season in September with its annual Arts Alive! event, followed by performances ranging from pianist Jeffrey Siegel to Disney and Pixar’s “Coco in Concert.”
Arts Alive! is a free, family-friendly arts festival co-presented with the Prince William County Arts Council and will be Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. The event features community performers and fine artists showcasing their work across multiple stages and exhibit spaces, hands-on activities for all ages, and food vendor
The Manassas venue’s main Hylton Presents series opens Sept. 23 with the harmonizing talents of Voctave, followed by “Keyboard Conversations” with Siegel on Oct. 1. The presentation of “Coco in Concert” is Oct. 13.
Other events in September and October include the Hylton Family Series, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative and performances by the venue’s local arts partners.
Hylton Presents
Voctave
Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
The a cappella group Voctave harmonizes musical arrangements from hit Broadway musicals, Disney films and jazz standards. Since forming in 2015, this ensemble has amassed 150 million views of their videos and multiple chart-topping songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. Its 11 members have diverse musical experiences from musical theater, contemporary Christian music and barbershop to pop and choral music.
“Keyboard Conversations” with Jeffrey Siegel
Glorious Impromptus of Chopin and Schubert
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m.
Jeffrey Siegel brings his “Keyboard Conversations” back to the Hylton with a program featuring Impromptus that are among the most popular and beloved in the piano repertoire. Siegel invites the audience into the industrious and inventive 19th century to discover these succinct compositions that create an illusion of spontaneity and improvisation – and provides the backstory to these short, one-act wonders.
“Coco in Concert”
Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
Disney and Pixar’s award-winning film, “Coco,” is shown with a 20-piece Latin music ensemble performing the soundtrack live. The family-friendly movie, set to Michael Giacchino’s musical score, follows 12-year-old Miguel, an aspiring musician born into a family that has mysteriously banned music. Accompanied live by The Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México of the Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México by Silvia Lozano, Esin Aydingoz conducts this musical group known for its ability to fuse pre-Hispanic instruments with instruments from the colonial era.
Hylton Family Series
Lightwire Theater
“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen”
Sunday, Oct. 22, 1 and 4 p.m.
This imaginative story is told with electroluminescent puppetry, live dancers and a mix of classical, jazz and pop music. This company brings Aesop’s classic fable, “The Tortoise and the Hare,” into a new light when the next generation navigates a new kind of race filled with modern distractions. (Recommended for ages 4 to 12.)
Other select events
Prince William Little Theatre
“The Westing Game”
Oct. 6-7 and 13-14, 8 p.m.
Oct. 8 and 14-15, 2 p.m.
The unsuspecting residents of Sunset Towers are summoned to the reading of a mysterious will, only to find themselves locked in a game where they must solve who killed eccentric millionaire, Sam Westing.
Manassas Chorale
“The Places We’ll Go!”
Saturday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m.
The Manassas Chorale, its smaller ensemble and premier choirs from local high schools present a journey of songs that celebrate locations around the globe.
Modern Express LLC
Queen of Melody Naseebo Lal Live in Washington
Sunday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal embodies a rich wealth of Pakistani cultural traditions through her voice.
KC Dance Center
Kollywood Night 2023
Saturday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m.
Kollywood Nights 2023 is full of thrills, entertainment, and laughs, featuring performances by the Kē Evergreen cast.
GFour Productions
“Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’”
Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m.
The sequel to “Menopause the Musical” features a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship.
ARTfactory’s Rooftop Productions
“Kinky Boots”
Oct. 20-21 and 27-28, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 and 29, 2 p.m.
The Broadway musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherited his father’s shoe factory in England. Struggling to keep the business afloat, Charlie teams up with a drag queen to create a line of high-heeled boots.
