Four panelists will discuss the presence of women in the field of paleontology and the study of dinosaur tracks in conjunction with The Museum of Culpeper History at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 via Zoom.
"DinoTalk: Women Who Dig" will feature Beth Stricker, Dr. Elizabeth Hermsen, Alana McGillis and Dr. Michelle Stocker.
Stricker, the vice president of exhibitions at The Witte Museum, received her bachelor's degree from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and her master of fine arts from The University of the Arts. She formerly served as the Director of Exhibitions at the Paleontological Research Institution and Project Director at the Smithsonian Institution. In 2017, she co-authored the children’s book Daring to Dig: Adventures of Women in American Paleontology with Alana McGillis.
Hermsen, a research scientist at the Paleontological Research Institution, completed some of her postdoctoral work at the University of Kansas and Cornell University, later teaching structural botany at the University of Ohio. Some of Hermsen research has been on developing the plant fossil record in eastern North America as well as studying vascular plants from Triassic-period Antarctica.
Stocker, an assistant professor of Geobiology at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, researches how physical changes between organisms and their evolutionary relatives can be used to demonstrate and measure the evolution of individual species as well as broader categories of animals.
McGillis. a freelance science cartoonist, creates scientific illustrations geared towards teaching children. In 2017, she co-authored the children’s book Daring to Dig: Adventures of Women in American Paleontology with Beth Stricker.
To register, go online to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gCVhq5GjTwOEeysPxeY4iQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.