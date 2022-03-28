The springtime run through Prince William Forest returned Saturday, as nearly 2,000 runners came out to celebrate fitness and support the Marine Corps at Dumfries.
The first place finisher of the 11.03 mile race was Alex Trouteaud, 42, from Barnesville, Maryland, at 1:04:14.
Second place went to Woodbridge resident Jonathan Ladson, 30, with a time of 1:05:07. Ladson tells InsideNoVa that he’s run this event eight times, and the course had changed a bit this year.
“It’s still really tough – the hills were still there, but with it being a new course I just wasn’t as familiar with it as I would have liked,” said Ladson, who added he is planning to run the Marine Corps’ 50k this fall for the first time.
Third place went to Noah Kilgore, 18, from Jonesboro, Georgia, at 1:06:55
In the women’s race, Amanda Beucler, 27, from Medford, Massachusetts, finished at 1:15:06. She holds the Marine Corps 12k course record, and was intending to better that, until she arrived at the course.
“As soon as I stepped out of the car, the pollen hit me, which is much farther along than it is in Boston, and I had difficulty breathing the whole time,” she said. Beucler said this was her tuneup race for the Boston Marathon in April.
Second Place went to Gabrielle McKenzie, 31, from Arlington with a finish of 1:16:37 and third place women’s finisher was Vicky Mitchell, 41, from Novi, Michigan, at 1:22:12.
Col. Michael Brooks, commander, Marine Corps Base Quantico, was on hand to congratulate the participants, and he said it was so good to see everyone returning for the 10th annual 17.75k race, which celebrates the founding of the Marine Corps in 1775. He said this is one of the largest events bringing MCB Quantico together with the county.
“We'd like to think that we're really good neighbors with Prince William County, they've always been there for us,” Brooks said. “So it's really nice to have this out here and in the community, and invite everyone to come out and participate and I think everybody's having a good time.”
Unofficial results are available at marinemarathon.com/results/17-75k.
