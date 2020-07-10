Nearly 7,000 Northern Virginia companies received Payroll Protection Plan loans of at least $150,000 apiece from the Small Business Administration, according to data released this week.
The PPP, as the program is known, was approved by Congress in early April as part of the CARES act to help businesses whose revenue declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans were available to up to 2 1/2 times the average monthly payroll of a business and were designed to be used to keep employees on the payroll. The guidelines were changed last month, reducing the percentage that had to be used on payroll expense in order for the loans to be written off and giving companies up to 24 weeks to spend the money.
The SBA has approved over $521 billion of PPP loans and has another $131 billion available. The application deadline was recently extended until Aug. 8.
Following Freedom of Information Act requests from a number of media organizations, the SBA released specific data on loans over $150,000, including the names of businesses that received loans. The specific amount of each loan was not included, but a range was provided for reach
he SBA and Treasury revealed that 86.5% of PPP loans were for less than $150,000. Those loans, however, accounted for only 27.2% of the $521.5 billion in loans approved.
The average loan size was $107,000. More than 3.5 million loans were for $50,000 or less, while about 82,600 loans were for more than $1 million.
