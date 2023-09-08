Dr. Fiona Mienko, a certified medical oncologist and hematologist, has joined Cancer & Blood Specialists of NOVA of Woodbridge, a partner practice of American Oncology Network, LLC.
Mienko earned her medical degree from the University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. She completed an internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West in New York and then a medical oncology and hematology fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.
"As a physician, my commitment is to provide compassionate and personalized care to each of my patients,” Mienko said. “Joining Cancer & Blood Specialists of NOVA enables me to fulfill that mission wholeheartedly."
Mienko has experience evaluating, diagnosing and treating patients with non-malignant and malignant hematological conditions and solid tumor malignancies, according to a news release. She is currently an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.
“We are delighted to be bringing a new physician to the clinic,” said Dr. Farn Chan, lead medical oncologist and hematologist at Cancer & Blood Specialists. “Dr. Mienko’s experience will help us elevate the care we provide, and by her joining us, we are able to continue being an accessible oncology resource for our community.”
Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers AON’s chief medical officer, said, “Dr. Mienko’s exceptional skills and dedication to delivering patient-first care will strengthen the clinic’s ability to deliver high-quality services to their community, further solidifying their unwavering commitment to their patients.”
Cancer & Blood Specialists of NOVA is a partner practice of AON and joined the network in May 2020. Through the partnership, the clinic and its care team have access to additional clinic and patient services and resources.
