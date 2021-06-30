It's July 1 and the death penalty in Virginia is abolished, marijuana is (somewhat) legal and intentionally releasing balloons is against the law.
Starting today, drivers must changes lanes when passing a bicycle if the lane doesn't allow at three feet of distance; fines for littering double to $500 and skilled game machines have been outlawed.
Those new laws are among dozens passed by the Virginia General Assembly and taking effect today.
Perhaps the most widely talked about is the legalization of recreational marijuana use. Virginia is the first southern state to make the drug legal, but there are a whole lot of stipulations.
While it's legal to possess and use up to an an ounce of marijuana, and grow up to four plants for personal use, it's still illegal to sell it. Commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana is expected to become legal in 2024, after the state establishes regulations and licensing.
The legislature passed several new police reform laws, including establishing a blanket prohibition on choke holds and creating criminal penalties for officers who fail to intervene in a colleague’s unlawful use of force.
Releasing balloons for memorials and other events becomes illegal today. Anyone violating the law faces a $25 fine.
Del. Nancy Guy, a Democrat from Virginia Beach, introduced the bill to help prevent pollution of the state's waterways. Latex balloons, foil balloons and plastic ribbons are a top source of litter found on Virginia’s beaches, The Virginian-Pilot reported, citing research from Longwood University between 2013 and 2020.
State employees will receive a 5% raise and Virginia State Police troopers will receive an additional 3% increase on top of that.
Lawmakers approved measures that ban anyone other than law enforcement from possessing guns within 40 feet of polling places on Election Day, require prepaid postage on envelopes to return absentee ballots and authorize local election officials to designate drop-off locations for ballots, the Richmond Times-Dispatch wrote. The legislature passed a law to allow voters with disabilities to vote outside a polling place.
Schools will be required to be open next school year for in-person learning five days a week.
Workers’ compensation is now available for health care workers who contract COVID-19.
Anyone convicted of animal cruelty can no longer work in pet stores or with commercial dog breeders. The new law also requires pet shop owners to get a signed statement that the purchaser has not been convicted of animal cruelty.
Anyone convicted of assaulting a family member is forbidden from owning or purchasing a gun for three years.
Criminal investigative files in cases that are old or closed to be are now required to be released to the public within 65 days of the request.
