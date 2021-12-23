[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The new year starts with new requirements on auto insurance from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Legislation passed by the General Assembly requires an increase on Jan. 1 in minimum liability-insurance coverage for vehicle owners related to injury, death and property damage.
The new limits, which largely double the current minimums, go into effect with policies issued or renewed after the start of the year, then increase again starting Jan. 1, 2025.
Liability insurance is not required to own and operate a vehicle in Virginia, but those without it are required to pay the state government an annual noncompliance fee of $600 (which does not provide insurance coverage). Vehicle owners driving without insurance or having paid the fee will see their driving and vehicle-registration privileges suspended.
For information on the changes, see the Website at www.dmv.virginia.gov.
