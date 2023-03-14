The recent Winter Clothing Drive led by 66 Express Outside the Beltway collected nearly 150 articles of warm clothes for Manassas-based nonprofit Boxes of Basics.
The items, contributed by both customers and employees of 66 Express Outside the Beltway, include heavy coats, caps, gloves, mittens, scarves, boots, pants and sweaters, according to a news release.
Boxes of Basics will package the items with personal hygiene products and notes of support, and then provide them to children in need across Prince William County.
“Boxes of Basics is an organization for the community fueled by the community,” said Sarah Tyndall, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director. “We rely heavily on the generosity of community partners like the 66 Express Outside the Beltway. The items they donated will be used to help children right here in the Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park region. We are very thankful.”
66 Express Outside the Beltway is operated by I-66 Express Mobility Partners. The managed toll lanes of 66 Express Outside the Beltway span 22.5 miles from I-495 to Gainesville and fully opened for service ahead of schedule in November.
Other community partners for I-66 Express Mobility Partners include Food For Others, the Capital Area Food Bank, the Prince William County Public Schools Foundation and the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools.
“Partnering with organizations like Boxes of Basics fits perfectly with our mission of giving back,” said Luis Vazquez, CEO of I-66 Express Mobility Partners. “It's wonderful to know that all those coats, gloves, and boots will soon be keeping the children of this community warm this winter.”
