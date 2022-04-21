A leadership contest has emerged for the 8th District Republican Committee. Incumbent chair Andrew Loposser, who until recently also chaired the Arlington County Republican Committee, is being challenged by Gloria Chambers, current president of the Greater McLean Republican Women.
Delegates to the 8th District convention on May 21 will select the winner.
The 8th District includes all of Arlington County and the cities of Falls Church and Alexandria, along with a portion of Fairfax County, with its boundaries only modestly changed as part of recent redistricting. The district as currently configuree trends heavily Democratic.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.