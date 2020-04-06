About 45 Virginia distilleries can begin shipping products directly to consumers in order to ease economic pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Monday.
The ruling applies to distilleries that have agreements with the ABC to make and sell products as ABC agents at their locations. Among those in the Northern Virginia area are MurLarkey Distillery in Bristow, Falls Church Distillery, KO Distilling in Manassas, Mount Vernon Distillery and Catoctin Creek Distillery in Purcellville.
“Virginia distilleries contribute to the economic vitality of the commonwealth and it’s important that they have some flexibility in how they are able to provide their products to consumers while their tasting rooms are closed,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.
Virginia distillers can ship their spirits (and any low-alcohol beverage coolers made or blended on the licensed premises) directly to consumers and ABC-licensed restaurants in Virginia with the following caveats:
- No distiller may sell more than six bottles of spirits or two cases of low-alcohol beverage coolers to any one consumer or licensee per month.
- Bottles of spirits shipped may be no larger than 1.75 liters.
- The distiller must ensure the recipient is at least 21 years of age.
- Direct shipment must be made by an approved common carrier (currently FedEx or UPS).
- Signature of an individual 21 years of age or older is required for delivery
“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary support,” says Virginia Distillers Association President Gareth H. Moore. “This new form of market access will provide industry members both small and large with a mechanism to get product to consumers, easing distillers’ angst for how they will pay wages and sustain business in light of market access restrictions.”
The addendum to the distillery store agreement will continue as long as Virginia ABC stores are recognized as essential businesses under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 53 and 55 or until further amended, modified or rescinded by the governor.
Previous changes by ABC regarding a distillery’s ability to deliver products directly to consumers are permanent and remain in place. This includes delivering products to customers seated in their vehicle on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery, in addition to delivering products by way of distillery employees or third-party services such as Grubhub and Uber Eats.
A list of Virginia’s distillery stores is available on ABC’s website at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/stores/distillery-stores.
