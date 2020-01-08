Before learning he’d won $100,000 on New Year’s Day, Alexandria resident Tom Roltsch was already telling friends that 2020 was going to be his year.
He won the prize in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on a ticket he purchased at Harris Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.
Roltsch was one of five $100,000 winners.
“I was ecstatic!” he told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.
The other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Fredericksburg, Midlothian, Narrows and Winchester.
Three tickets won the $1 million top prize, including another ticket purchased in Arlington. Those winners have not come forward to claim their prize.
An additional 500 tickets each won $500.
An engineer, Roltsch said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.
Alexandria received more than $3.9 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.