Adessa Barker has been named chief labor relations officer for the city of Alexandria.
Barker previously was the key labor relations leader for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, where she managed the Employment and Labor Division, the state’s 12 districts and 52 offices. Before that, she represented, defended and negotiated contracts on behalf of agencies in the District of Columbia for the Office of Labor Relations and Collective Bargaining.
“Ms. Barker’s consistent advocacy for a fair workplace will be beneficial for city workers, and Alexandria will benefit from her track record of finding resolutions that are amenable to all parties and reflective of sound labor practices," said City Manager Jim Parajon.
Barker will be responsible for leading all collective bargaining efforts for the city, including the implementation of the agreements with the police and fire unions.
Barker is a member of the District of Columbia Bar and Maryland State Bar Association. She graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and Trinity College.
