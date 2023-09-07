Adriana Castañeda has been named to lead Alexandria's Department of Transportation and Environmental Services.
Castañeda joins the Alexandria department from the city of Tracy, Calif., where she oversaw housing, transit, airport and economic development services as director of mobility and housing. Previously she worked for the city of Dallas as director of bond and construction management, where she oversaw the capital infrastructure activities of nearly 200 staff and a $23 million operating budget.
In Alexandria, Castañeda will be responsible for transportation systems and infrastructure, emergency weather planning and refuse collections. She was selected after a months-long national recruitment search from more than 60 applicants.
"The city is set to embark upon new and necessary transportation and infrastructure projects,” said City Manager Jim Parajon in a news release announcing the hire. “Ms. Castañeda’s expertise and leadership will be exceptionally valuable to our ability to meet the needs of our residents effectively and efficiently.”
Castañeda holds a bachelor of arts in criminology, law and society from the University of California-Irvine and a master's degree in public administration from San Diego State University.
