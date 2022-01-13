The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter will host a free screening of the award-winning short film "Bewildered," followed by a virtual community forum on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m.
"Bewildered," directed by Gregor Wilson and starring Keith David and Maria Howell, depicts the journey of world-famous, husband and wife jazz vocalists -- Joseph and Sara Honoré -- from the peak of their career and marriage, into the turmoil and anxiety brought on by Joseph’s fall into dementia. Befriended by a young care worker and gifted musician, Joseph is helped to recall deeply held musical memories, which provide a desperately needed connection with his beloved wife.
"Bewildered is a powerful short film about how music can create connections for those living with dementia and their family members," said Ben Donnelly, volunteer and programs and services manager with the Alzheimer's Association, National Capital Area Chapter. "It's an important message of hope. And we hope this virtual screening and community forum will allow for some positive discussions and further awareness around this disease and all those that are affected."
A community forum to discuss dementia and caregiving through the power of music will follow the film. Participants will hear from and engage with experts on caregiving associated with Alzheimer’s, dementia, aging, and other related caregiving areas as they discuss resources provided by several organizations and local Departments of Aging throughout the community.
Registration for the screening and virtual meeting is required. To learn more and to register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org/nca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.